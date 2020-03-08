|
|
Sidney J. "Sid" Westray
Sidney J. "Sid" Westray, age 84, of Toledo , passed away March 4, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. Sid was born June 30, 1935 in Lambertville, MI to Rufus and Zelma (Snavely) Westray. He was co-owner of Tri West Die and Tri Mac Die for many years before his retirement in 1997. Sid was a member of the Moose in Sylvania. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Gary Westray, Sandy (Robert) Davis, Debbie (Troy) Cutter; wife, Beverly Westray; sister, Jeanette Lefever; grandsons Arron Westray and Brandon Westray and four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Sid was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Charles.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Sid's memory.
To leave a special message for Sidney's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020