Home

POWERED BY

Sidney J. "Sid" Westray


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney J. "Sid" Westray Obituary
Sidney J. "Sid" Westray

Sidney J. "Sid" Westray, age 84, of Toledo , passed away March 4, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. Sid was born June 30, 1935 in Lambertville, MI to Rufus and Zelma (Snavely) Westray. He was co-owner of Tri West Die and Tri Mac Die for many years before his retirement in 1997. Sid was a member of the Moose in Sylvania. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Gary Westray, Sandy (Robert) Davis, Debbie (Troy) Cutter; wife, Beverly Westray; sister, Jeanette Lefever; grandsons Arron Westray and Brandon Westray and four great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Sid was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Charles.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Sid's memory.

To leave a special message for Sidney's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -