1/1
Silvestre Duran Sr.
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Silvestre Duran, Sr.

Silvestre Durán, Sr., 90, of Toledo, Ohio, died of Covid-19 on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born in Crystal City, Texas, on November 13, 1929. In 1953, Silvestre married Emily Cantu, in Swanton, Ohio, at St. Richard's Catholic Church.

Silvestre was preceded in death by his parents, Ysidro and Petra Duran; and his siblings, Esperanza, Delfina, Maria and Petra. He is survived by his loving, wife Emily, who he was married to for 67 years and his siblings, Jose ( wife Josefina deceased ) Duran, Sesario and Lucy Duran, Ysidro and Vina Duran and Petra and Reyes Montes.

He is also survived by his four children, Sylvester Jr. (Margarita De Leon) Duran, Robert Duran (Sue Dianda), Yvonne (James) McHugh and Felicia Duran; his 14 grandchildren and his 24 great grandchildren and many more cousins, uncles and aunts.

A memorial mass will take place at SS. Peter & Paul Church for family members only. Regrettably, the family will postpone the celebration of Silvestre's life to a later date due to Covid-19. www.walterfuneralhome.com.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
