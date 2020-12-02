Sim Wortham, Jr.



Sim Wortham Jr., 53, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Promedica Toledo Hospital. Sim was born on November 1, 1967, to the late Sim Sr. And Daisy L. Wortham. He was preceded in death by his best friend, Todd Wagoner. He attended Toledo Public Schools and was a 1985 graduate of Macomber/Whitney High School. For many years Sim ran the family business (Sim Wortham & Son Sanitation) after his father retired. Sim was also employed with Big Lots until his health declined due to ALS (Lou Gehrig disease).



Sim was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and he loved The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed "Old Skool" music and was able to attend many concerts with the love of his life, Marlene. His passion was tinkering with cars and believed that the best car to own was a Volvo. He was a jack of all trades and was always willing to help others. He was the glue in the family and tried to keep the family together. His motto was " we all we got".



Sim leaves to cherish his memory, care giver, companion, and love of his life for 28 years, Marlene Walker; sons, Nicholas Wortham of Columbus, Ohio, and Sim Jr. III (Olivia Drees) of Toledo; daughters, Nicole and Danyail Wortham of Toledo, Marissa Elliott of Plano, TX, Danielle & Demetria Boyd of Toledo; sisters, Pamela (William) Fitzgerald, Estella Wortham, and Dawn Wortham-Smith, all of Toledo, Ohio; nephews, Christopher Sim Fitzgerald, Charles Wortham and Mark Wortham all of Toledo; nieces, Stephanie Williams of Sugarland TX. And Tiffiany Wortham of Toledo; also, 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter; faithful childhood friends, Alton Pate and Stacey Collins.



The family would like to Thank Lisa Drees for making it possible for us to spend time with Simmy in his final hours. Dr. Stefan Jacob and therapist Chelsea for making his final months comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please consider Simmy's minor son, Benjamin (15) or the ALS Association of Northwestern Ohio.



A public viewing will be held at the House of Day Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 5:00p.m. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be enforced. Funeral services will be private.





