Sixto M. Elizondo
1948 - 2020
Sixto M. Elizondo

Sixto M. Elizondo, 71 of Toledo, Ohio went to be with the Lord at his home surrounded by his loved ones, on July 16, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born on October 1, 1948 in Louis, Texas to Marcos and Consuelo (Calderon) Elizondo. Sixto served in the US Army for 4 years state side. Sixto worked for the Toledo Fire Department for 5 years and as an Electrician Retiring in 2014. He was a member of Both IBEW Local 8 Toledo and Local 60 of San Antonio Texas.

Sixto enjoyed watching all sports in person and on TV, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and San Antonio Spurs. Sixto also enjoyed dancing with his wife, traveling and fishing, watching Western movies on Grit TV and the Christian Channel. Sixto enjoyed being in the company of his wife, children, grand and great-grandchildren as he loved nothing more than being with his family. He also loved to share the love of Jesus with everyone he talked to.

Sixto was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Elizondo; brother, Marcos Elizondo Jr.; and his parents. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Sabina (nee Martinez); son, Sixto M. Elizondo Jr.; daughters, Sabina (Mike) Serratos, Irene Elizondo, Consuelo (Mondo) Nino, Gregoria Elizondo; sisters, Rachel (Raymon) Salazar, Consuelo (Jose) Cordero; brother, Richard (Rosie) Elizondo; 22 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Wednesday July 22, 2020 after 1:00 p.m. where services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Please plan on wearing face masks during the viewing and services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to the José Martinez Memorial Galeria, 1224 Broadway, Toledo, Ohio 43609 in memory of Sixto. Feel free to leave a message on Sixto's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
01:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
JUL
22
Service
06:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
