Skaidrite "Skai" Rick



Skaidrite "Skai" Rick, age 80, formerly of Holland, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born in Latvia on May 18, 1938 to Alexander and Marianna (Sudar) Hauk. Skai worked as a data processor within the IBM Company for over 30 years and also in accounts payable for Gladieux. She was a foster parent in Lucas County and a member of Westgate Chapel, where she sang in the choir.



Skai is survived by daughter, Irene (Don) North; son Peter (Diane) Hauk; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and sister, Trudy Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Erhard Rick and second husband, Edward Fagg, brother, Alfred Hauk and sister, Dzidra Koenig.



Visitation will be from 10-11am on Saturday, April 13,2019 at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave, Toledo, Ohio (west of Corey Road) with the funeral services to follow at 11 am. Interment will be private.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019