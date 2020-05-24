Sofia Grace Durkee



May 13, 2020 God took one of his children home. Sofia Grace Durkee was born on September 3, 2013. She was the sweetest, most affectionate, loveable little girl you would ever meet. She loved dancing, singing, playing outside, playing with friends, spending time with all her family, roller skating and playing with all her toys.



She is survived by Angel Garcia-Ramos (mother); James Durkee (father); Melissa Durkee (sister); Ian Durkee (brother); Alice Ramos (grandmother); Kathy Williams (grandmother); Arnold Ramos Jr. (uncle); Richard Ramos (uncle); Robert Ramos (uncle); Lisa and Jesse Rodriguez (aunt and uncle); Isabella, Leo, Jesse Jr, and Joaquin (cousins); and all members of the Reyes/Casarez family of Perrysburg as well as all members of the Ramos family of Toledo, OH. She has many cousins on all sides of the family that she loved dearly. She loved weekends at her dads spending time with Alaysia, Anaya, and Brianna Mathis and April Hamilton. She was preceded in death by Arnold Ramos Sr. (grandfather); James and Evelyn Mace (great grandparents); Angelita and Anastacio Reyes (great grandparents); Lynda Pepion (great aunt); and Santino Benicio Rodriguez (cousin). She touched so many lives in her 6 years. The outpouring of support and love received at this time is so greatly appreciated and have truly touched the hearts of family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Greenwood Elementary on Saturday, May 30,2020. It will be held at Sofia's school Greenwood Elementary, 760 Northlawn Dr, Toledo, OH, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a drive-thru memorial and a Balloon and Bubbles Release in honor of Sofia. A special thank you to Caring Cremation Services for all their help at this tragic time. Also a special thank you to Mr. William Colon and staff for all their help in this time of need. "We love you Sofia! Mom and Dad send all our love to heaven. To Sofia: "I will see you in Dreamland, I got your letters and I love you for always more than you will ever know" Love: Mommy.





