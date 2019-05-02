Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
5301 Nebraska Avenue
Sola Mae Sanders, 78, of Toledo, in the presence of her loving family, peacefully slipped into the arms of Jesus, Thursday , April 20, 2019, in Toledo Hospital.

Sola had a smile that would light up a room, she was comical and would bring the best out of you. She loved her family and loved to dress.

Sola leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Keith Pearson, Darryl and Milton Sanders; daughters, Tina( Tommy) Butts and Schnell Sanders; bonus daughter, Suzette(George)Cowell; sisters, Mary Ann (Charles) Buntyn, Mae Lois (Greg) Wilson and Marilyn McClerkin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 7-9:00pm, at The House of Day Funeral Service.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 am preceded by a 10:00 am Wake, at Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Avenue, Bishop Duane C. Tisdale, Officiant

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019
Download Now