Sola Sanders
Sola Mae Sanders, 78, of Toledo, in the presence of her loving family, peacefully slipped into the arms of Jesus, Thursday , April 20, 2019, in Toledo Hospital.
Sola had a smile that would light up a room, she was comical and would bring the best out of you. She loved her family and loved to dress.
Sola leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Keith Pearson, Darryl and Milton Sanders; daughters, Tina( Tommy) Butts and Schnell Sanders; bonus daughter, Suzette(George)Cowell; sisters, Mary Ann (Charles) Buntyn, Mae Lois (Greg) Wilson and Marilyn McClerkin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 7-9:00pm, at The House of Day Funeral Service.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 am preceded by a 10:00 am Wake, at Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Avenue, Bishop Duane C. Tisdale, Officiant
Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019