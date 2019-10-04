|
Sophia Jane Kakissis
Sophia Jane Kakissis passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 in Athens, Greece. Sophia was born on January 23rd, 1975 in Toledo, Ohio and raised in Ottawa Hills, Ohio by Dr. Soterios and Aphrodite Kakissis. Sophia graduated from Boston University with a degree in International Relations. After graduating, she went on to work at a fiduciary company in Boston and was able to retire early to pursue her true calling as a humanitarian. Though she rarely spoke of her dedication to helping others, she gave the majority of her time, as well as her skill and compassion, as a volunteer for a broad range of charity organizations in the greater Boston area and was adored by everyone that she supported. She lived with her loving partner, John Kelly, for 12 years prior to her passing. Sophia was a connoisseur of the arts and also a talented painter herself. Her passion was painting on glass and she generously gave her creations to family and friends over the years. Throughout her life, her home away from home was Greece. Sophia treasured the blue of the Aegean and journeying at sea and visited her ancestral home every year to see family, friends and to spend time with her beloved sister, Argy. She assisted Argy a great deal, putting her keen mind and masterful command of the English language to invaluable use in service to both cultural and musical projects that live on to this day. Sophia was on the board of the non-profit "Flute of Culture," established in Santorini, Greece in 2013. The nonprofit's workshops host people from around the world, teaching them how to construct simple cane instruments from ancient Greece and learn new skills, enabling them to teach others and spread the instant joy of music. Sophia christened the project "Flutopia" and it continues in her memory. She will be remembered forever as a kind, generous and thoughtful person. Sophia is survived by her mother Aphrodite, her sister Argy, her brother-in-law Yannis, her godson Thanos and her many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Her funeral was held on September 6th, 2019 in Athens, Greece, when her life was celebrated by a host of family and friends. Sophia was laid to rest in the family plot in Athens and an olive tree was planted in her memory at Argy and Yannis' cultural center in Santorini, Greece. In her memory, contributions were made to the Jenny Karezi Cancer Foundation in Athens, Greece. Further donations can be made in her name to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Toledo, Ohio and to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts - www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 4, 2019