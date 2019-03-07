|
|
Sophia Kowalski
Sophia Kowalski, age 97, of Toledo, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1921 to Valentine and Laura (Zawodny) Kowalski in Toledo. Sophia worked at local Toledo businesses as a machine operator. She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church. Sophia enjoyed watching sports, especially Ohio State University and the Steelers.
Sophia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Theodora "Teddy" Kowalski and Irene Gajewski; and brothers, Stanley and Walter Kowalski. Surviving are extended family and dear cousin, Bette McKee.
In keeping with Sophia's wishes, there will be no services and burial will be private. Please consider memorial tributes to Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
Messages of condolence may be directed to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019