Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Sophie Poskarbiewicz age 101 of Sylvania Township, Ohio passed away April 2, 2019 at Lutheran Services Wolf Creek. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 30, 1917 to Antoni and Adele (Kielb) Rucki. The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio on Friday April 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Interment services will be private.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 4, 2019
