Dear Sophie Therese Romp, 99, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2019 at the Lakes of Sylvania, Sylvania, Ohio. The daughter of Frank and Julianne (Wojton) Jakiel, she was born on October 6, 1919 in Rossford, Ohio. Sophie married Stanley Romp on July 13, 1936 and was happy to be in the big Romp family of eleven. Together she and Stanley worked hard to build their first home in South Toledo while raising their three daughters. At age 35 Sophie took up golf with her sister in law, Vernelle (Romp) Harper. Many games and fun times were played at Bayview, then Ottawa Park and finally Valleywood Golf Club, where Sophie became the club champion three times, 1968, 1969 and 1974. Also during that time Sophie played with the Toledo Women's District Golf Association weekly.



Sophie always loved flowers, and spent a lot of time in the garden centers each spring deciding what flowers to put into her pots on the patio. Traveling on bus trips to Branson Missouri was one of her favorite things to do plus many trips on the Greektown bus where she hit a jackpot of $5000.00 on a penny machine. Her other pleasures were listening to beautiful concerts on PBS like Andre Rieu and Andrea Bocelli and playing cards with her canasta group. She also enjoyed many trips to Coral Cay in Fort Lauderdale FL.



Sophie treasured her time with her children and grandchildren and was very proud of all of them. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stan; daughter, Patricia Gooch; sister, Irene Pennese; and brother in law, Sam Pennese; Sisters, infant Minnie Jakiel, Stella Jakiel; and brother, Fritz Jakiel; sons in law, James Crandall, Fred Neipp and Richard Gooch.



Sophie is survived by her loving daughters, Judy Crandall Neipp and Sally Bauman (Gary); beloved grandchildren, Eve Crandall, (Ray Byers), Ann Crandall Curry, Ellen Besase (Jeff), Terri Gooch (George Thomas), Scott Bauman (Julie Fornwald), Kim (Paul) Morencie, Sue (Craig) Tuttle; step-grandchildren, Karen (Jim) Irwin and Larry (Julie) Neipp; great- grandchildren, Jake Collins, Brent (Katie) Collins, Brent Besase, Dylan Byers, Wesley Byers, Amelia Thomas, Samantha Bauman, Stephanie Bauman and Cameron Tuttle, step great- grandchildren, Lindsey Morencie, Jimmy Irwin, Mike (Jill) Irwin, Emily and Lauren Neipp, Becka Baker, Amanda Baker, and Mariah Baker; and step great-great grandsons, Milo Morencie, Zach and Noah Irwin; step great-great-grandaughters, Annabell and Cadence Irwin and Amelia Irwin.



Sophie also treasured her many, many nieces and nephews who showed her so much love.



There will be a gathering to celebrate Sophie's long life with a sharing of memories to recall all she meant to us on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A luncheon celebration will follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, River Rd. in Maumee, Ohio. Private internment will take place at Fort Meigs Cemetery at a later date.



The family wishes to thank the ProMedica Hospice nurses and the staff at Lakes of Sylvania for their special care given to Sophie these past few months.



Memorial contributions in Sophie's memory may be made to the Toledo Botanical Gardens, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43615.



