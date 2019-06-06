The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Toledo Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Spencer Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spencer J. Dixon


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Spencer J. Dixon Obituary
Spencer J. Dixon

Spencer J. Dixon, 78, passed away on June 3, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to George and Garnet (Belleair) Dixon on August 5, 1940 in Toledo, OH and was the oldest of 7 children.

Spencer graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1958 and attended Ohio University. He married the love of his life, Barbara Banks, on July 27, 1963, enjoying 56 years of marriage. They had four children, Jeffrey Erin, Kelly, and Kathleen. He had a successful homebuilding career as the Founder & President of Dixon Homes and the Founder of Dixon-Schroyer Homes and was a proud past-president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Toledo.

Spencer loved summers at the cottage on Devils Lake Michigan and was an avid waterman, boater, water skier and pontoon boat captain. He enjoyed golf trips with his son & buddies and going to Ann Arbor for Michigan football games. Spencer was a member of Highland Meadows Golf Club and the Devils Lake Ski Devils and was a past parishioner at St. Joe's Catholic Church. He always had a smile for everyone and, like Will Rogers, Spencer never met a man he didn't like.

Spencer is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Erin Dixon, Kelly Dixon and Kathleen LaHaie (Brandon); his brothers, Thomas (Brenda) and William and his sisters Sue Ellen Lintz, Catherine Toth (John) and Constance Fish. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jeffrey Spencer Dixon, and brother, Timothy Dixon.

Friends & family will be received on Friday June 7th from 2-8 pm at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo. On Saturday, June 8th the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church will begin at 10 am followed by Interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the .

Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now