Spencer J. Dixon



Spencer J. Dixon, 78, passed away on June 3, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to George and Garnet (Belleair) Dixon on August 5, 1940 in Toledo, OH and was the oldest of 7 children.



Spencer graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1958 and attended Ohio University. He married the love of his life, Barbara Banks, on July 27, 1963, enjoying 56 years of marriage. They had four children, Jeffrey Erin, Kelly, and Kathleen. He had a successful homebuilding career as the Founder & President of Dixon Homes and the Founder of Dixon-Schroyer Homes and was a proud past-president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Toledo.



Spencer loved summers at the cottage on Devils Lake Michigan and was an avid waterman, boater, water skier and pontoon boat captain. He enjoyed golf trips with his son & buddies and going to Ann Arbor for Michigan football games. Spencer was a member of Highland Meadows Golf Club and the Devils Lake Ski Devils and was a past parishioner at St. Joe's Catholic Church. He always had a smile for everyone and, like Will Rogers, Spencer never met a man he didn't like.



Spencer is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Erin Dixon, Kelly Dixon and Kathleen LaHaie (Brandon); his brothers, Thomas (Brenda) and William and his sisters Sue Ellen Lintz, Catherine Toth (John) and Constance Fish. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jeffrey Spencer Dixon, and brother, Timothy Dixon.



Friends & family will be received on Friday June 7th from 2-8 pm at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo. On Saturday, June 8th the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church will begin at 10 am followed by Interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the .



Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary