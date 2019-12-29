Home

Stacey Jo Auler


1959 - 2019
Stacey Jo Auler, age 60, of Monclova, passed away December 25, 2019 at Windsor Lane Healthcare. Stacey was born February 18, 1959 in Oregon, Ohio to Richard and Donna (Boughton) Auler. Stacey was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1977. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. Stacey was an animal lover, especially dogs and enjoyed listening to rock and roll music.

In addition to her parents, Stacey was also preceded in death by her brothers; David and Rick Auler. She is survived by her sister, Susan (Pete) Bobak, aunt, Elaine Ferguson, niece, Heather, nephews; Steven, Bryan and Zac and long time friends; Michelle and Nannette.

A Celebration of Stacey's life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will occur at Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery in Perrysburg.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers at Otterbein and to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all of their care and compassion given to Stacey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Stacey's memory.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 29, 2019
