|
|
Stacey Nichole Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Stacey Nichole (nee: Lougheed) Berg, age 43 of Morrow, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 17, 2019. Stacey was born October 19, 1975, in Toledo, Ohio. She was a graduate of Southview High School in Sylvania, Ohio. Stacey attended Bowling Green State University and was a licensed cosmetologist. She was a hair stylist at Mitchell's Salon & Day Spa in Hyde Park for many years and recently had her own loft at Salon Lofts in Montgomery. Stacey dearly loved her children and was extremely proud of them. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and was an avid reader. She was creative, artistic, and had a big heart with an outgoing and caring personality. She was anchored by her faith in Jesus Christ, was a good friend, and is loved by many.
Stacey leaves behind her father Doug (Deb) Lougheed; mother Nancy (nee: Williamson) Lougheed; son Drew Berg; daughter Riley Berg; sister Wendy (Tom) Lempner; step-brothers Jay (Lisa) and Clay (Briana) Muhlenkamp; nephew Brett Lempner; niece Bryn Lempner; as well as many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12:30 PM until time of Services at 1 PM, all at River Hills Christian Church, 6300 Price Rd, Loveland, Ohio 45140.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 23, 2019