Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Athens Missionary Baptist Church
101 Breckman St.
Walbridge, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Athens Missionary Baptist Church
101 Breckman St.
Walbridge, OH
Staci L. Whited


1974 - 2019
Staci L. Whited Obituary
Staci L. Whited

Staci Whited, 45, of Clay Center, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born in Oregon, Ohio on July 22, 1974 to Ron Phillips and Barb Wisniewski. She graduated from Clay High School in 1992 and worked as a Paraprofessional for Wildwood Environmental Academy. At WEA, she was beloved by her students and started a charity food drive for families in need. The food drive will continue in her memory. Staci was a devoted mother and Mimi. She was very talented, creative and loved planning parties. She was a member of Athens Missionary Baptist Church in Walbridge.

Staci is survived by her children, Kaitlyn (Colin) McGinn, Ashlee (Austin) Whited, Kailee Whited, Amber (Brian) Ruemmele, William (Mychelle) Whited and Doug Whited; grandchildren, Tony, Kennady, Lilly, Avery, Hayden and Rylee; parents, Ron (Debbie) Phillips and Barb Hartman; siblings, Eric Phillips and Heather (Mike) DeVries; many other nieces and nephews; and Sam the Cat. She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Tony Whited; step-father, Denis Hartman; mother and father in laws, Willie (Betty) Whited.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Athens Missionary Baptist Church, 101 Breckman St., Walbridge on Friday, November 8 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor David McGregor will be officiating the funeral service Interment will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. A luncheon will be held back at church after the committal service. Memorial contributions in Staci's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.The family would like to thank the staff at Perrysburg Hospice as well as a special thank you to Staci's long time best friend Amy Kyle for caring for Staci in her time of need.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019
