Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Services
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Burt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Burt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley Burt Obituary
Stanley Burt

Stanley H. Burt, 68 transitioned this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. He leaves to cherish his memory wife of 31 years, Patricia; sons, Stanley L (Christy) Burt II and Aaron Hayes Sr.; daughters, Chantel (Paul) Henry, Angela, Krystal, and Tristan Burt; brothers, Billy Wayne, Vincent (Arlene), Allen, Kenneth (Angela), and Keith Fell; sister, Regina Gainey and 13 grandchildren.

Funeral Services are Saturday, February 23, 2019 11:00 am at Friendship Baptist Church, preceded by 10:00am wake. Bishop Duane C. Tisdale, officiant. Visitation is Friday, 4-6:00pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.