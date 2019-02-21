|
|
Stanley Burt
Stanley H. Burt, 68 transitioned this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. He leaves to cherish his memory wife of 31 years, Patricia; sons, Stanley L (Christy) Burt II and Aaron Hayes Sr.; daughters, Chantel (Paul) Henry, Angela, Krystal, and Tristan Burt; brothers, Billy Wayne, Vincent (Arlene), Allen, Kenneth (Angela), and Keith Fell; sister, Regina Gainey and 13 grandchildren.
Funeral Services are Saturday, February 23, 2019 11:00 am at Friendship Baptist Church, preceded by 10:00am wake. Bishop Duane C. Tisdale, officiant. Visitation is Friday, 4-6:00pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019