|
|
Stanley E. Adamski
Stanley E. Adamski, age 68, died March 20, 2019 in Orange City, FL. He was born in Toledo, OH on February 7, 1951 to Edward and Louise (Demski) Adamski. He enjoyed nature, golf, tennis, Irish music, coin collecting, the Detroit Tigers and Disney. He was a Math professor at Owens Community College and the University of Toledo. He married Marilyn Skavenski 32 years ago and she survives him. He is also survived by mother, Louise VanValkenburg and special aunt, Rose Mary (Kit) Demski.
Visitation will begin at 10:30, Saturday, May 11th at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church with funeral mass following at 11:00.
Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019