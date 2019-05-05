Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Adamski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley E. Adamski


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stanley E. Adamski Obituary
Stanley E. Adamski

Stanley E. Adamski, age 68, died March 20, 2019 in Orange City, FL. He was born in Toledo, OH on February 7, 1951 to Edward and Louise (Demski) Adamski. He enjoyed nature, golf, tennis, Irish music, coin collecting, the Detroit Tigers and Disney. He was a Math professor at Owens Community College and the University of Toledo. He married Marilyn Skavenski 32 years ago and she survives him. He is also survived by mother, Louise VanValkenburg and special aunt, Rose Mary (Kit) Demski.

Visitation will begin at 10:30, Saturday, May 11th at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church with funeral mass following at 11:00.

Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.