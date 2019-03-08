Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Stanley DeVerna
Stanley E. DeVerna


Stanley E. DeVerna Obituary
Stanley E. DeVerna

Stanley E. DeVerna, 89 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away in his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The son of Orla and Iva (Barnes) DeVerna he was born on September 29, 1929 in Lakewood, OH.

Stanley worked for Doehler Jarvis for a few years then went into the construction business. He was a mason by trade and was a general contractor in business with his brothers Bill and Kenny. Stanley married his high school sweetheart, Donna M. Clever in 1949 in Lambertville United Methodist Church. Together they raised two children. He was an avid Morel Mushroom Hunter. In his younger years he was an avid motor cyclist. He also enjoyed hunting, camping and ham radio. Stanley was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife, Donna; daughter, Darla (Bill) Pawliski; daugther-in-law, Suzanne (Dutcher) DeVerna; grandchildren, Tom (Brandy Grisier), Danielle (John) Linfield, Angela (Justin) Sawasky and William T. (Shelby) Pawliski; great-grandchildren, Grace and Nathan Linfield and Kaylee and Quentin Sawasky. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis; brothers, William and Kenneth; sisters, Florence and Marilyn.

The family would like to thank ProMedica Hospice for the care they provided. Memorial donations be made to ProMedica Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. where the funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2019
