Stanley F. Mann



Stanley F. Mann, age 87, of Toledo, passed away on May 1, 2019. He was born to George and Mattie Mann on June 14, 1931 in Perrysburg, OH. He was a graduate of Lake High School and then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He subsequently attended the University of Toledo. He married Patrica Hanely in 1983 and they spent 36 happy years together. He spent his career working as a Draftsman at Schindler Haughton Elevator Company until the time of his retirement. Stan was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Stony Ridge, OH and later St. Andrew's United Methodist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Mann. He survived by his wife, Pat and his cousins.



A Memorial Service will be held in the Jeanne Reed Chapel at Ohio Living Swan Creek, 1650 Swan Creek, Toledo, OH 43614, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 p.m.



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019