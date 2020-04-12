Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Stanley Gecik


1961 - 2020
Stanley Gecik Obituary
Stanley Gecik

Stanley Gecik, age 58, of Toledo, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1961 in Toledo, OH to George and Marcella (Wikarski) Gecik. Stanley graduated from St. Clement Grade School and Whitmer High School. He worked for Rivereast Custom Cabinets as a laminator for 10 years, and before that at Oberly Welding, Tibbetts, and Vista Cabinets. He was known as an excellent cook, skilled pool player and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his many friends and family.

Stanley is survived by his mother, Marcella Gecik; siblings, Joan Gecik, George Gecik, Loretta "Lori" (Mark) Ringger, Tony (Jean) Gecik, Christopher (Leslie) Gecik, Maria Gecik, Marcia (David) Draeger, and Daniel (Valerie) Gecik; brother-in-law, Miguel Cueto; and nieces and nephews, Ernie Yeager, Amanda Gecik, Nicole Gecik, Emily Cueto, Ashley Draeger, Zachary Draeger, and Audrey Gecik. He was preceded in death by his father, George Gecik; and sister, Andrea "Andi" Cueto.

A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
