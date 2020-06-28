Stanley J. Sekerka
Stanley J. Sekerka, 100, of Saline, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at home in Saline, where he has lived for more than 50 years with his loving family, after a well-lived life as husband, father, uncle, friend, educator, benefactor, musician and mentor.
Cremation has taken place with a visitation and a private celebration to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Stan's name may be made to the Dexter Community Orchestra or the Saline District Library. Our thanks to St. Joseph Mercy Home Care and Hospice who assisted in end of life support and to which memorial contributions in Stan's name may also be made. To leave a memory you have of Stan, or to sign his guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.