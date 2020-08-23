Stanley "Stan" John Mikolajczyk
Stanley "Stan" John Mikolajczyk, age 82, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at home in the loving arms of his wife. Stan was born January 2, 1938, to Stanley & Mary (Dembinski) Mikolajczyk. He graduated from Woodward High School, joined the U.S. Marine Corp where he proudly served his country. Stan also served as a Toledo Firefighter for 30 years. Stan married the love of his life, Patricia Ann (Hurst) Mikolajczyk October 9, 1965, at St. Jerome's Church of Walbridge, Ohio. Stan and Pat lived and raised their family for 54 years in Toledo, Ohio. After retiring from the Toledo Fire department, he took on an active role of a loving Dzia caring for his grandchildren. He could always be found cheering on his grandchildren at their events. He enjoyed spending time with his family creating lifelong memories.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54+ years, Patricia; children Michelle (Greg) Demoulin, Kim (Dennis) Ross, Stanley "Stosh "Mikolajczyk II, Stacey (Fred) Bodmer; grandchildren, Holly, Cory, Brett, Jessica, Josh, Kaylyn, Molly, Josie, Emma and 13 great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 pm. A Last Alarm service will be held Friday at 7 pm followed by the recitation of the Rosary. Funeral services will begin at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, with prayers in the funeral home and proceed to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2950 Ilger Ave, Toledo, for Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed at both the funeral home and the church. Interment will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery, Walbridge, Ohio.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caring of Stan by the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and Hospice of NWO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Fisher House Michigan, Hospice of NWO, Toledo Firefighters Museum or St. Pius X Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com