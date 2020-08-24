(News story) Stanley "Stan" John Mikolajczyk, who spent 30 years as a firefighter for the the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, died Aug. 20 at his home in the arms of his wife. He was 82.
He had been diagnosed a few years prior with lung cancer, said Patricia, his wife of almost 55 years.
Mr. Mikolajczyk began working as a firefighter in 1966 at a time when many fought fires wearing little more than rubber boots, coats, and gloves. Today, firefighters wear heavy gear, including thick hoods and oxygen gear, but it was much different back then, said former Toledo assistant fire chief Skip Coleman, who retired in 2008.
"Back then, if your ears started to burn, that meant it was time to get out of the building," Mr. Coleman said. "Today we have far different technology and different ways to determine how hot it is. And they wear hoods, which means they can't feel their ears burning now."
He never had a chance to work much with Mr. Mikolajczyk, who stayed a private throughout his career, but Mr. Coleman said his work ethic was well known among his fellow firefighters, who often described him as hard working and just the kind of dependable person you'd want when fighting a fire.
"It means a lot when your peers talk highly about you, because if you're not good, they'll let you know you're not good," Mr. Coleman said. "They always talked about Stan as one of the first guys in, who wasn't hesitant to go in, and who came out dirty and who you knew was in there working."
That description fits Mr. Mikolajczyk perfectly, said fellow TFD firefighter Steve Zuber, who worked with Mr. Mikolajczyk on Station 17 and retired in 1999. Station 17 was known as one of the busiest stations to work in and was one of the preferred stations for TFD members who wanted to spend their career staying busy and fighting actual fires.
He said that's exactly what Mr. Mikolajczyk did, taking up an axe or doing whatever was needed. At the station, he described Mr. Mikolajczyk - commonly referred to as "Stanley John" by his co-workers back then - as a quiet person who never hesitated to back-up and help his fellow firefighters when on emergency calls.
"He was just a true gentleman. I never heard him say anything bad about anybody. He would kid around, because we all did with each other - but he was an all around nice guy," Mr. Zuber said. "But at a fire, you knew Stan was a man you could trust and would be there if you needed him."
Mr. Mikolajczyk might have been a man of few words at work, but Mrs. Mikolajczyk laughs when hearing her husband described as "quiet." At home, she said her husband was far more vocal and outgoing. But he was a hard worker, often taking on side jobs through the years. But through all life's challenges, Mrs. Mikolajczyk said they made it work, raising four children with Mr. Mr. Mikolajczyk managing to break away and carve out time for family.
"It's a dangerous job for anyone - and it was for all the guys back in the 1960s when we had riots back then and all kinds of different things," she said. But it's something he enjoyed doing. And when he was ready to retire, I think he was done. He knew that was enough and he made the right choice."
She said Mr. Mikolajczyk had back problems and, soon after retiring in 1996, he had triple bypass surgery for his heart. It was around this time that he and his wife started welcoming grandchildren into their lives and Mrs. Mikolajczyk said her husband threw himself into that role, often babysitting them and taking them places while their parents worked. While some retirees might prefer to meet with friends at diners, she said Mr. Mikolajczyk preferred to devote his time to the grandchildren, whether it was babysitting or traveling to watch them compete in sports.
Mr. Mikolajczyk was born Jan. 2, 1938, to Stanley and Mary (Dembinski) Mikolajczyk. He graduated in 1956 from Woodward High School and joined the U.S. Marine Corps.
After serving for a few years, he went on to work for the Kaiser-Jeep Corporation for a few years. It was during this time he met Mrs. Mikolajczyk. The two wed in 1965.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia; son Stanley "Stosh" Mikolajczyk II; daughters Michelle Demoulin, Kim Ross, and Stacey Bodmer; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., in Toledo. A Last Alarm service will be held at 7 p.m. followed by the recitation of the Rosary.
Funeral services will begin at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, with prayers in the funeral home and proceed to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2950 Ilger Ave. in Toledo. The funeral Mass will then be held at 10:30 am. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed at both the funeral home and the church. Interment will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery in Walbridge, Ohio.
This is a news story by Jeff Schmucker. Contact him at jschmucker@theblade.com
