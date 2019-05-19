Stanley Joseph Lis



On Tuesday, 14 May 2019, Stanley Joseph Lis at the age of 94 years, Fell Asleep in the Lord after a brief illness. He was born on 4 December 1924 in Toledo, Ohio the second son of Joseph and Maryanna Lis. He was baptized on 28 December 1924 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church.



Stanley attended St. Hedwig Grade School, and after completing grade school, attended Woodward High School and was a student there until the outbreak of the Second World War. Stanley enlisted into the United States Navy on 3 March 1943.Honorably Discharged in 1946, he returned to Toledo, Ohio and civilian life. Stanley married Helen M. Olszewska in 1948 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church and they had two sons, David and Dennis.Stanley was very active in the Boy Scouts of America and served as Committee Chairman of Troop 1 from St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Both of his sons attained the rank of Eagle Scout.In retirement Stan continued to enjoy his favorite outdoor hobbies of hunting and fishing and was able to enjoy those activities until laid low by progressing age-related dementia. Stanley ended his days as a resident of the Ohio Veteran's Home in Sandusky, Ohio.Stanley is survived by his sons, Father David, and Dennis Lis, ex-wife, Helen Lis, and his only nephew Daniel Lis. It was Stanley's final request that he be cremated and that his ashes be buried at sea. The commitment of his ashes to the sea will be handled by the US Navy, which has a burial-at-sea program for US Navy & Marine veterans. Because of this, religious services will be private and there will be no formal wake.



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019