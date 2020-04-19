Stanley Joseph Siudzinski 1/13/1991 - 4/14/2020 Stanley Joseph Siudzinski, 29, of Perrysburg, left the confines of his earthly body on April 14, 2020 after battling Hodgkins Lymphoma for 12 years. He was born January 13, 1991 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert Siudzinski and Lynn Stefforia. Stan was a 2009 PHS graduate and attended Turing School of Software & Design in Denver specializing in full stack application development. He held jobs with various tech companies while living in Denver, Los Angeles and Berkeley California. He loved IT as he could work remotely and adventure as he pleased. Stan was a free spirit and loved all nature had to offer: mountains, beaches, skies, forests and animals in all forms, especially cats. He was a firm believer in organic and holistic living and preached to anyone about it who would listen. He credited this lifestyle to having a better quality of life as he battled his illness. Stan had a passion for learning resulting in a wide range of hobbies including 3D printing, building and flying drones, snowboarding, camping (he loved his tree tent), making chocolates, RC cars and anything with wheels. No matter what he was doing, he always had music on. Stan is survived by his father, Robert; mother, Lynn and step-father Alan Magsig; sister Geri (Fiancé, Taylor Housewright) Siudzinski and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Before his passing, Stan reminisced about hanging out with his "Three Meadows Crew" as being some of the best times of his young life and will now join friends Alex and Kyle in heaven. Stan will always be remembered for his bravery and courage as he forged ahead with his life goals and refused to let an illness define him. A celebration of Stan's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stan's name to Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter or Hospice of NWO. www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.