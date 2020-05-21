Stanley Norman Hills
Stanley Norman Hills was born January 18, 1959, as the fourth of eight children to Arthur and Mary Hills. He was a kind, gentle, loving, rebellious, stubborn, smiling soul. Stan succumbed to complications from Covid 19 on May 20, 2020 - the final chapter of health-related challenges through which he bravely persevered, including being diagnosed with epilepsy at age 13.
Raised in suburban Sylvania, "Stormin' Norman" was the epitome of a man who followed his own path, often at odds with convention, yet never with any animosity or lingering resentment. In fact, one cannot think of Stan's independence without thinking of his smile. Not one for school or homework, "Stan the Man" might instead be found enjoying a beer, smoke, and billiards with the locals at Charlie's Blind Pig - at barely legal age (Even that might be generous. No one can really say for sure!) Stan kept tucked away hidden talents - a closet Jazz pianist of sorts, and talented dancer, among them. True to his form, however, he played piano mostly in solitude, and danced in performances just twice - one veiled behind a shadow curtain. He was never interested in showing off or drawing attention to himself.
Stan's greatest fortune as an adult was to marry Paula Kettman. Their love was so strong that the unconventional "Stanley Norman" soon became a family man - his days at Charlie's ending, years at their new home, beginning. Together, Stan and Paula raised three wonderful boys. Andy, Toby and Casey were the love of Stan's life, filling him with pride and joy until his final days. It cannot be overstated how the birth of those three boys gave Stan's life a profoundly new purpose and meaning. In return, Stan gave his children the greatest gift a father could give - unconditional love and acceptance every day of their lives. This love for his children was completely natural for Stan, and the best and most beautiful part of his life.
Stan was also proud of his parents and siblings. He loved being part of a big family and reveled in everyone's accomplishments. Stan was sure of himself, but in a way that had little to do with ambition or material success, and because of that, he was never jealous or envious of others. This rare trait enriched the lives of those around him - his family, his siblings, his parents. We all would have missed out on so much of life without Stan, and so much of what life has to teach us - especially about what it means to be happy. Stan enjoyed enjoying life. He was never threatening or intimidating - just sweet, and stubborn. The two went hand-in-hand with Stan in an endearing, and often exasperating, combination.
The sadness of Stan's passing will be felt by all of us for a long time, and we will miss what he brought to our lives. We love you, sweet Stan.
With regard to contributions, Stan was one of the few courageous Toledoans who supported both St. John's and St. Francis! If you are inclined, please send contributions to either of these two fine schools, or the charity of your choice.
Stan's family will hold a private service Saturday. Reeb Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 26, 2020.