Stanley Rubin
Stanley Rubin, age 92, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Parkcliffe Development Community. He was born on May 2, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Abraham and Tillie (Baer) Rubin. Stanley was a Navy veteran. He married the former Phyllis Wasserstrom, who preceded him in death in 1994.
Stanley was a salesman with the former Louis Wasserstrom & Co. for many years and eventually assumed ownership of the company with his brother-in-law, Harold Miller, retiring in 1986. He was an avid gardener and volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. He was a longtime member of the Temple Shomer Emunim where he spent many hours volunteering and working in their gardens.
Surviving are his children, Randy H. Rubin, Marcia (Larry) Rosenberg and Gail (Matthew) Sperling. Six grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.
Private services for the family have been held with interment at the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the .
Arrangemenst by the Robert H. Wick Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.
www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020