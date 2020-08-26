1/1
Stanley Zeleski
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Zeleski

Stanley Zeleski, age 66, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020 at home while holding his wife and daughter's hands. He was born on September 4, 1953 to Stanley and Sofia Zeleski in Toledo. Stanley worked at Jeep for 30 years before retiring. He was also a Deputy Sheriff for over 30 years and was currently the President of the FOP. Stanley was passionate about cars; collecting, working on them and restoring them. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his wife and daughter. Stanley's caring nature, smile and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Stanley is survived by his loving wife of almost 42 years, Cindy (Burchell) Zeleski; beloved daughter, Alexandra Zeleski; sister, Kathy Bednarski; nephew, Bradley Bednarski; niece, Tricia Asay; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with a Memorial Service beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the FOP.

To leave a special message for Stanley's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 25, 2020
Mr. Zeleski. You will be missed by your Davita family. It was truly an honor taking care or you
Barb Siers
Friend
August 25, 2020
Stanley you will be missed, it was a pleasure meeting you.
Kimberly -Kingston
kim
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved