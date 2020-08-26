Stanley ZeleskiStanley Zeleski, age 66, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020 at home while holding his wife and daughter's hands. He was born on September 4, 1953 to Stanley and Sofia Zeleski in Toledo. Stanley worked at Jeep for 30 years before retiring. He was also a Deputy Sheriff for over 30 years and was currently the President of the FOP. Stanley was passionate about cars; collecting, working on them and restoring them. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his wife and daughter. Stanley's caring nature, smile and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.He was preceded in death by his parents. Stanley is survived by his loving wife of almost 42 years, Cindy (Burchell) Zeleski; beloved daughter, Alexandra Zeleski; sister, Kathy Bednarski; nephew, Bradley Bednarski; niece, Tricia Asay; and many other family members and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with a Memorial Service beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral homeThose wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the FOP.To leave a special message for Stanley's family, please visit