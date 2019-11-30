|
|
Stella A. Ciesla
An end to an era, Stella A. Ciesla passed away on November 27, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 5, 1923. She was a strong, loving, hard-working, and independent woman who lived life to the fullest! Stella was the youngest surviving daughter of Veronica (Lupka) and Frank Wyskiel. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome "Jerry" "Birdie" Ciesla; and her sisters and their husbands, Mary and Chester Glonek, Sally and Jack Lucas, Genevieve Nowicki, and Bernadine and Ted Krempa. They are all together now dancing a polka!
Stella was a faithful member of St. Adalbert parish and the Holy Rosary Society. She worked at Willy's Overland and then at Lucas County Jobs and Family Services for 17 years.
Stella and Birdie built their home in 1953 and raised their family in a close knit neighborhood. She was known for her baked goods: polish coffee cake, chocolate chip cookies, apple pies, pineapple cuts, and homemade pierogis. Stella has passed on many of these traditions to her daughters and granddaughters. After 65 years, Stella moved from her family home last summer to the Woodlands Sunset Community where she enjoyed making new friends, doing puzzles, playing bingo, socializing and also modeling in a fashion show! We'd like to thank all of the staff for looking after their "sweet lady".
Stella loved to spend time at the beach. One of her favorite travel memories was when she traveled to Rome with her friend Father Marek Ciesla to attend mass and to meet Pope John Paul II.
She leaves a legacy of four daughters, Roseann Ciesla, Margee (Jeff) Poole, Gloria (Mark) Buganski, and Kim Ciesla; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Scott) Johnson, Tracy (Craig) Costello, Kevin (Meagan) Poole, and Ryan Buganski. At latest count, she has nine great grandchildren: Grayson, Flynn, Sloane, Aubrey, Olivia, Noah, Nolan, Easton, and Xander.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 1st from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo Ohio (419) 475-5055. On Monday December 2nd, visitation will continue in St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 3233 Lagrange St, Toledo, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral mass begins at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to Saints Adalbert Parish or SewHope, Inc. ( www.sewhope.org) in Stella's honor.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 30, 2019