Stella Gozdowski
1921 - 2020
Stella Gozdowski Stella Gozdowski, age 99, of Toledo, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020. She was born to the late Jacob and Katherine Woityna, March 20, 1921, in Swanton Oh. Stella graduated from Swanton High School. She married the late Peter Gozdowski, and they lived together for over 40 years in Toledo, OH. Stella worked at Libbey Glass where she formed many lasting friendships. Stella was known to be the instigator with her friends for impromptu bus trips to the casinos and other shenanigans. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family, and drinking the occasional high-ball with friends and family. One of the family's favorite memories is eating her homemade noodles with Stanley's kielbasa that she would prepare every holiday. She would work tirelessly at planting, harvesting, canning and sharing her bounty from the family's garden. Her many nieces and nephews will remember Aunt Stel as someone who would always make them feel like they were special and her favorite niece or nephew. Stella was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner of St Hyacinth Catholic Church and supported the church in many ways. Stella is survived by her brother, Ed Woityna (Dawn); nieces and nephews, Robert Smalley (Susan), Rodney Smalley (Kathy), Paul Woityna (Leslie), Jackie Lehman (Brad), Jerry Vetter (Mary), Jeff Vetter, Jim Vetter (Mary Pat), Tim Vetter (Cindy), and Sue Goetz; many great-nieces and nephews as well. She was preceded in death by her husband, (Peter Gozdowski); sisters, Bertha Smalley, Dutchie Mack, and Ceil Vetter; brother, Jake Woityna; nephew, Tom Vetter; along with many other dear friends. Due to the COVID 19, services for Stella will be private. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations be made out to Parkcliffe Memory Care Community. Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Stella's family please visit our website. www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
