Stella (Jablonski) Massie
Stella Massie, 93, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home, Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020. She was born December 22, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, to Roman and Victoria (Kova) Jablonski. She married Harold Massie on August 11, 1942, and had four children together.
Stella worked for the box factory for 37 years and Ralph Keefe Greenhouse for 20 years. She always had a strong work ethic, and instilled that into her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish, and was a charter member of the Swanton American Legion Post #479.
Stella was an avid painter and often chose oil as her medium. She found painting flowers to be the most enjoyable. When Stella was not painting, she spent her free time crocheting. Stella enjoyed being creative and giving her beautiful artwork away to friends and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda L. (Emilio) McVey, Vickie Lynne Massie; son- in-law, James B. Keller; daughter-in-law, Alice; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son, Dallas Massie and daughter, Melody Keller.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, September 24th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Visitation will continue Friday, September 25th, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow St. Richard's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.comweigelfuneralhomes.com