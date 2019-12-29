Home

Stephanie (Wood) Mitchell, 78, died on December 21, 2019, at her home in St. Augustine, Florida. She was a long-time resident of Toledo, having lived there for some fifty years. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1958, received a BA in 1984 from University of Toledo, and an MA from the University of North Florida in 1988. She loved literature, books, and the arts and was an avid reader. She spent countless hours needle pointing beautiful pieces, giving many to friends and family. Stephanie was predeceased by her husband Gerry Mitchell.

She leaves her sister, Jessalyn (Wood) Dattilo; her step-children, Fraser Mitchell, Jamie Mitchell, Briar Mitchell, Michael Mitchell and Melissa Mitchell; and grandchildren, Kyle, LeeAnn, Colin and Paige Mitchell.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
