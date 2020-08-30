Stephen A. Benesh
Stephen A. Benesh, 68, long-time resident of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Stephen was born October 2, 1951, in Berea to George and Gloria (nee Davis) Benesh.
Stephen was raised in Avon Lake and graduated from Avon Lake High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati, afterwards moving to Toledo.
Stephen loved all things related to classic cars. Collecting and assembling car models was his favorite past time. He also enjoyed a good movie and TV shows. Most of all Stephen loved to spend time with his daughters, they were his life and his greatest joy.
Left to cherish Stephen's memory are his beloved daughters, Carlisle (Ryan) Wout, Gloria (Tyler) Johns and Natalie Benesh; his devoted mother, Gloria (David) Weaver; and his loving siblings, Gary (Caroline) Benesh and Jill (Bill) Konrad. He was preceded in death by his father, George Benesh.
Public Visitation will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at the Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com