1/1
Stephen A. Benesh
1951-10-02 - 2020-08-26
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen A. Benesh

Stephen A. Benesh, 68, long-time resident of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Stephen was born October 2, 1951, in Berea to George and Gloria (nee Davis) Benesh.

Stephen was raised in Avon Lake and graduated from Avon Lake High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati, afterwards moving to Toledo.

Stephen loved all things related to classic cars. Collecting and assembling car models was his favorite past time. He also enjoyed a good movie and TV shows. Most of all Stephen loved to spend time with his daughters, they were his life and his greatest joy.

Left to cherish Stephen's memory are his beloved daughters, Carlisle (Ryan) Wout, Gloria (Tyler) Johns and Natalie Benesh; his devoted mother, Gloria (David) Weaver; and his loving siblings, Gary (Caroline) Benesh and Jill (Bill) Konrad. He was preceded in death by his father, George Benesh.

Public Visitation will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at the Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
(440) 937-6175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Busch Funeral and Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 29, 2020
Steve was one of my best friends in the old days...we will keep the family in our prayers during this most difficult of times.
Mike Janapolis
Classmate
August 29, 2020
Worked with Steve the last couple of years. Sure was a great guy and will be missed. Condolences to his family.
James Jennison
Coworker
August 28, 2020
My deepest condolences for the family in his loss. He will be remembered and missed by many. Rest In Peace our good friend.
Sue Stewart Franks
Classmate
August 28, 2020
My deepest condolences for the family and friends of this wonderful classmate.
Kathy Dubnicka Schneider
Classmate
August 28, 2020
Natalie, Gloria and Carly, We are so sorry for your loss. Please know we are thinking of you guys and if you ever need a friend to talk to or to share the silence with, we are here for you! - Love Joe and Annie Kendig
Annie Kendig
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved