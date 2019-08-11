Home

Martinson Funeral Home
115 St Joseph Ave
Suttons Bay, MI 49682
(231) 271-3441
Stephen A. Maciejewski


1957 - 2019
Stephen A. Maciejewski Obituary
Stephen A. Maciejewski

Stephen Alan Maciejewski, 62 of Suttons Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 30 at Munson Medical center.

Stephen was born on January 2, 1957 in Toledo, OH, the son of Lawrence and Monica (Hill) Maciejewski. On May 16, 2011, also in Toledo, he married Zhihua Ouyang, who survives.

Stephen was a 1975 graduate of St. Francis High School. After attending Ohio State University, he began a long career in the communications sector.

He loved to travel and enjoyed cultural history, food, and music. He loved to kayak and tend to his garden and was an avid collector of art and beautiful things.

In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by his siblings, Mike Maciejewski, May (Tommy) Cartaino pam Rezk, Barb (Bret) Haupricht, and Dan (Cecilia) Maciejewski; and nieces and nephews, Jessica, Devon, Madison, Josh, Rachel, Ben, Amir, and Karim.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary.

A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at a later date.

Please share condolences with Stephen's family at www.martinson.info. Arrangements are with the Maritinson Funeral Home and Cremations Services of Leelanau.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
