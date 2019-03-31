|
Stephen A. Sieminski
Stephen A. Sieminski, 91, a longtime resident of East Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Otterbein Portage Valley in Pemberville, OH, where he resided these last six years.
The youngest of five children, he was born October 12, 1927 to Joseph and Margaret (Janiszewski) Sieminski who preceded him. In addition, he was preceded by his brothers, Joseph Jr., Walter, Fred; and sister, Sophia Tajblik; a nephew, Fred Sieminski Jr.; and a niece, Margaret Fitterer. Steve is survived by seven nieces and nephews.
He had a special talent of painting wild life and enjoyed his beagle Tony. Neighbors were always praising him for his meticulous care of his yard and landscaping.
At his request, all services were private with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo, OH.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019