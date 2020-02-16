|
Stephen Anderson McDowell
Stephen Anderson McDowell, 54, of Strafford, Missouri, formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away February 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Sandusky, Ohio, on June 30, 1965, to Peter and Gayle (Proffitt) McDowell. Steve graduated from St. John's Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio, where he was a wrestler. He attended The Ohio State University and later obtained a degree in Business from the University of Toledo.
Steve began his career in the restaurant business in Toledo and held various positions throughout the years. His profession offered him the opportunity to travel extensively and meet numerous people; many of whom became life-long friends.
Those who knew Steve knew a great friend. To know Steve was to cheer alongside him as an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, order the entire menu at a new restaurant just to "try it," jam out to U2, and laugh until you cried at his jokes and funny (yet embarrassing) dance moves.
Steve loved his family more than anything. He always made the effort to check in on you, pick up the phone anytime you called, and visit as often as he could. He will be incredibly missed by all those who loved him.
Steve is survived by his daughter, from his first marriage to Julie McDowell, Kelsey Suffron and husband Alex; his parents Gayle and Carey Proffitt, Peter and Joanne McDowell; sister, Kelly (Eric) Christensen and brother Barrett (Mary) McDowell; nieces and nephews Tristan Christensen, Chloe Christensen, Kieran McDowell, and Brynn McDowell; step-brothers Darrell (Heather) Proffitt and Derek (Amy) Proffitt and children, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as his second wife, Lisa McDowell.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held in Toledo, Ohio, at a later date. Memorials may take the form of a donation to the American Liver Foundation which Steve was actively involved in, or Mid America Transplant which benefitted from Steve's gift of life.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020