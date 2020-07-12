1/1
Stephen Braunfels
1945 - 2020
Stephen Braunfels

Stephen Braunfels passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after a short illness. Steve was born on November 3, 1945 in New York City to Martin and Jeanne (Jacobson) Braunfels. He attended Rosary Cathedral grade school and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1964. Steve was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served from 1966-1970.

Steve married his wife Carol (Lepiarz) in 1987 and together they owned/operated Tom's Donuts from 1988-2000 when they both retired.

Steve is survived by his wife, Carol; sister, Bonnie Weir; stepmother, Geraldine Braunfels; stepbrother, Ron (Phyllis) Marsh; sisters-inlaw, Pat Coleman, Sandy Lepiarz and Virginia Thornton;; brothers-in-law, Mike (Debbie) Lepiarz, Pete Schlegel and Mark (Marianne) Lepiarz. He was preceded in death by his father, Martin; mother, Jeanne; stepsister, Judy Kovach and stepbrothers, Bob, Chuck and Jim Marsh; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Virginia Lepiarz; brother-in-law, Ed Lepiarz, Jr. and sister-in-law, Marie Schlegel

Steve's family would like to thank Hospice of NW Ohio for their care and support and also Steve's many friends who helped him through this difficult time.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation and services will be private. Memorial donations may be given to the Cherry St. Mission (1501 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43604). Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
