Stephen C. Clarke
1955 - 2020
Stephen C. Clarke

Steve Clarke, 64, of Toledo, OH went to be with the Lord on November 6th, 2020. He was born December 5, 1955 to Barb Sedelbauer of Temperance, MI and Jim Clarke of FL.

Steve was a good mechanic fixing cars and worked at various auto repairs in Toledo. He loved helping out family and friends repair their cars. His big love was racing at Toledo Speedway and he was even able to race in the figure 8 races. He loved working on race cars.

Steve is survived by his wife; daughter; 2 granddaughters; Mom; Dad; 3 sisters; and many cousins and step-brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Eddie Tolliver; and Step-Dad, Howard Sedelbauer; and aunts and uncles.

A memorial will be held at a later date at Ashland Church in Oregon, OH.

A huge thank you to all the nurses and doctors at SKLD Nursing and NW Ohio Hospice. Donations may be made to SKLD Nursing, Perrysburg, OH; or NW Ohio Hospice, Perrysburg, OH.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
