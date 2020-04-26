Stephen D. Gray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen D. Gray Stephen D Gray, 68, of Monclova, died at home on April 22, 2020. An avid sports fan, he played baseball at Eastern Michigan in college. He was a jack of all trades and a political junkie who had a big heart and a full laugh. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gray Gruenschlaeger; children, Dorcie, Patrick, and Maggie; sister, Minna Marinko; and cousins, Mark and Scott (Janet) Thompson. Preceded in death by mother, Margaret Barker; and sister, Lora Doane. Memorial services will take place at a later date. Donations made be made in his name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express their condolences, a word of encouragement, or to share a memory or photo may do so at www.caringcremationservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved