Stephen D. Gray Stephen D Gray, 68, of Monclova, died at home on April 22, 2020. An avid sports fan, he played baseball at Eastern Michigan in college. He was a jack of all trades and a political junkie who had a big heart and a full laugh. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gray Gruenschlaeger; children, Dorcie, Patrick, and Maggie; sister, Minna Marinko; and cousins, Mark and Scott (Janet) Thompson. Preceded in death by mother, Margaret Barker; and sister, Lora Doane. Memorial services will take place at a later date. Donations made be made in his name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express their condolences, a word of encouragement, or to share a memory or photo may do so at www.caringcremationservices.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.