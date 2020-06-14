To the Beickelman Family
On behalf of the students, faculty, and administration of Saint Francis DeSales High School Community please accept our deepest condolences. I have been blessed to know the Beickelman family for many years and their commitment to faith, family and friends is truly evident to all who have been blessed to work with them.
I was also blessed to play for Steve when I was in middle school. What was evident then and remained evident through the years is that Steve wanted to bring Christ's love to all with whom he interacted.
Please know that the Saint Francis DeSales High School community keeps Steve's family and friends in our prayers. May the warmth of your memories coupled with the understanding that he is at peace in paradise provide you a level of comfort.
Peace and God's Blessings
Dan Garrick
Principal
Saint Francis DeSales High School
Stephen Edward Beickelman
December 22, 1955 - March 24, 2020
Stephen Edward Beickelman, age 64, passed away at home in Adrian, MI, on March 24, 2020. Steve was born on December 22, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio. Memorials and condolences may be made at:
www.Schoedinger.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.