Stephen Edward Beickelman
1955 - 2020
Stephen Edward Beickelman

December 22, 1955 - March 24, 2020

Stephen Edward Beickelman, age 64, passed away at home in Adrian, MI, on March 24, 2020. Steve was born on December 22, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio. Memorials and condolences may be made at:

www.Schoedinger.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Prayer Service
07:15 PM
SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME
JUN
19
Memorial service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
To the Beickelman Family

On behalf of the students, faculty, and administration of Saint Francis DeSales High School Community please accept our deepest condolences. I have been blessed to know the Beickelman family for many years and their commitment to faith, family and friends is truly evident to all who have been blessed to work with them.

I was also blessed to play for Steve when I was in middle school. What was evident then and remained evident through the years is that Steve wanted to bring Christ's love to all with whom he interacted.

Please know that the Saint Francis DeSales High School community keeps Steve's family and friends in our prayers. May the warmth of your memories coupled with the understanding that he is at peace in paradise provide you a level of comfort.

Peace and God's Blessings
Dan Garrick
Principal
Saint Francis DeSales High School
Dan Garrick
Friend
June 9, 2020
Lynn, I am so sorry to hear of Steve's passing. We worked together the whole time you lived in Toledo and he was at Art Iron. He was a devoted husband and his Columbus family meant so much to him. I felt like I knew you and his family well from his stories. Please know that my prayers are with you at this time. Sincerely, Kathy Sigg
Kathy Sigg
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Lynn , I was so sad to hear about Steve's passing. I worked beside him several years at Art Iron. I will always remember him as a kind, helpful
co worker. He always had a smile & we had some great conversations .
I know how hard it is to loose your husband so suddenly. I hope it helps to say with time the pain does get better. You will always have your happy memories to keep him with you. He talked about you a lot and always with love and respect. Take care and God bless.
Sincerely, Sherry Hall
Sherry Hall
Coworker
