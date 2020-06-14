To the Beickelman Family



On behalf of the students, faculty, and administration of Saint Francis DeSales High School Community please accept our deepest condolences. I have been blessed to know the Beickelman family for many years and their commitment to faith, family and friends is truly evident to all who have been blessed to work with them.



I was also blessed to play for Steve when I was in middle school. What was evident then and remained evident through the years is that Steve wanted to bring Christ's love to all with whom he interacted.



Please know that the Saint Francis DeSales High School community keeps Steve's family and friends in our prayers. May the warmth of your memories coupled with the understanding that he is at peace in paradise provide you a level of comfort.



Peace and God's Blessings

Dan Garrick

Principal

Saint Francis DeSales High School

Friend