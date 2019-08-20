Home

J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
Stephen J. Boles


1944 - 2019
Stephen J. Boles Obituary
Stephen J. Boles

Stephen J. Boles, age 74, passed away July 25, 2019 in Adrian, MI. He worked in the mental health field all his life, including private practices in Toledo and Ann Arbor. Community activism was an important part of Stephen's life and he was involved in many projects to improve the communities where he lived.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

A memorial service will be held at Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy (M-52) in Adrian on August 25th at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Lenawee Humane Society or the ACLU. Condolences can be sent to www.pursefuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
