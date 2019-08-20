|
|
Stephen J. Boles
Stephen J. Boles, age 74, passed away July 25, 2019 in Adrian, MI. He worked in the mental health field all his life, including private practices in Toledo and Ann Arbor. Community activism was an important part of Stephen's life and he was involved in many projects to improve the communities where he lived.
He is survived by his wife and daughter.
A memorial service will be held at Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy (M-52) in Adrian on August 25th at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Lenawee Humane Society or the ACLU. Condolences can be sent to www.pursefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019