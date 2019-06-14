|
Stephen J. Jewell
Sadly, the family of Stephen J. Jewell (58), announce that he passed away on June 1, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Connie; his siblings, Mark, Christopher, Gregg, Jennifer and Darren; his 10 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and his stepfather, Walter Brown. He is predeceased by his father, John and his daughter, Stephanie.
Stephen grew up in Swanton, OH, served in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from Rieter Automotive in Toledo, OH. A Life Celebration will be held at the American Legion in Swanton, OH, on Thursday, June 20th, 4-8 p.m.
Published in The Blade from June 14 to June 17, 2019