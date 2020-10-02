(News story) Stephen J. Kaptur, attuned from a young age to the intricacies of things mechanical, who built his own race cars, kept city of Toledo vehicles in top repair, and devised custom fixes from his own tool shop, died Monday in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 68.
He had spinal stenosis and nerve injury, said his sister, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo). His condition resulted from years spent under, around, and on top of vehicles, plus injuries in a fall from a Toledo refuse truck while working at the city garage. That nerve injury most recently affected his organs, she said.
Even as a patient, he wanted to know the biomechanics of his condition.
"He was analytical," his sister said. "He was redesigning the hospital rooms, because of all the cords. Everything he tailored to efficiency.
"He never believed something couldn't be fixed," his sister said. "He was born with those gifts."
Mr. Kaptur retired in 1987 from the city, nine years after his on-the-job injuries. A city worker for 16 years, he serviced police cars, fire engines, and complex vehicles in the city fleet. He was a steward for Local 7, American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. Earlier, he was a heavy-duty mechanic for the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Years earlier, while a drag racer, he quadrupled the size of the family garage. He eventually had a large mill and lathe installed there. Inventing, creating remained foremost. In 1989, he was awarded a U.S. patent for an "an improved intake and exhaust valve system for internal combustion engines," according to summary of the patent online.
"His patent was a crowning glory of his career," his sister said.
Peter Ujvagi, who knew the Kapturs for more than 50 years said, "He was a very quiet guy. On the other hand, he was always inquisitive. He was hands-on from the get-go.
"The Kapturs were a close family. They were only two generations away from having come to this country, and they valued their heritage a great deal," said Mr. Ujvagi, a Toledo council member, Ohio legislator, and Lucas County administrator.
Mr. Kaptur and his sister lived where they'd grown up, in the Reynolds Corners neighborhood of the former Adams Township, now South Toledo.
Miss Kaptur said Thursday her brother was her protector, that they shared the same values, although they were in different fields. Miss Kaptur was first elected to Congress in 1982. He put up campaign signs early on, while still physically able to.
Stephen Jacob Kaptur, Jr., was born May 23, 1952, to Anastasia and Stephen Kaptur. He attended St. John's Jesuit High and was a 1969 graduate of Rogers High School.
Surviving is his sister, Marcy Kaptur.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will beg at 1 p.m. Saturday at Little Flower Church.
Tributes are suggested to the Anastasia Fund, named for his mother. Those tributes will be used for a workers' register at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library's Kaptur-Rogowski labor archive, which will track and document the life and medical histories of Toledo city workers who were injured or later fell ill after working at the former maintenance garages on Post and Albion streets. Tributes to the fund also will be used for scholarships to young adults who want to be auto mechanics and inventors.
