Stephen "Steve" L. Markos



Stephen "Steve" L. Markos, 83, of Powell, Ohio passed away on February 1, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 22, 1935 to Steve and Marge (Molnar) Markos and grew up in Temperance, Michigan.



He graduated from Bedford High School and served in the US Air Force. On January 24, 1959 he married the love of his life and wife for the next 60 years, Pat (Sopko) Markos at St. Stephen's Church in East Toledo. His pride and joy were their three children and seven grandchildren.



He retired from La-Z-Boy, and after moving from Oregon, Ohio to Powell to be closer to family, worked as a starter at the Muirfield Country Club golf course. He was an active member of St. Brigid of Kildare parish and enjoyed helping plan events for the 55 Plus Club.



He was proud of his Hungarian roots and passed on his love of chicken paprikas and Tony Packo's to his whole family. He loved playing and watching golf, and the only thing he loved more than being on the golf course was being with his family. He attended every event possible for his kids and grandkids and he was their biggest fan and the whole family's Superman.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Marge Markos. He is survived by his wife Pat Markos, children Robin (Mike) Meyer, Craig (Christi) Markos, and Lisa (Doug) Holthus, grandchildren Amanda (Josh) Ilenin, Megan (Chris) Badger, Brendan Meyer, Eric Holthus, Patrick Holthus, Stephen Markos and Evan Markos, siblings Lola Boehme and Bill Markos, sister-in-law Diane Sopko and many nieces and nephews.



Steve's family would like to thank everyone who participated in his care at Riverside Methodist Hospital.



He was the most loving husband, father, "Pa", brother and friend and will remain in countless hearts forever.



A memorial mass will be held at St. Brigid of Kildare Church at 7179 Avery Rd. in Dublin, Ohio on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11AM. Family will greet friends beginning at 10AM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Brigid of Kildare Church or Cardinal Stritch High School in Oregon, Ohio. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary