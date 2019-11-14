|
Stephen L. Ondrovick Jr.
12/21/1947-11/10/19
Stephen Louis Ondrovick Jr., age 71 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019 at Monroe Skilled Nursing Home.
Stephen was born on December 21, 1947 to the late Stephen Sr. and Alice Elizabeth (Buyaki) Ondrovick in Toledo, OH. He graduated from Whiteford Agricultural High School in 1966. Shortly after graduating he went into basic training camp but was not on active duty during the Vietnam War. He served in the Army Reserves from 1966 to 1972, as well as the Air Force National Guard Reserves from '73 to '75.
Stephen worked for Ford Motor Company as a Vibrations Analyst for 30 years, retiring in 2000. Shortly after he met and married the love of his life, Evelyn Kraima. They got married on July 17, 2004 at the First Presbyterian Church in Monroe. They spent over 15 wonderful years together.
He was a long time member at the First Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder. Stephen also taught Sunday School Classes every Sunday morning and Thursday evenings. In Stephens free time he liked to be outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching old war movies. Stephen also liked to make his own wine to share with his family and friends.
Stephen was a family man and his family meant the world to him. He was loved by all who met him and he will be sorely missed. He had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved husband of Evelyn Ondrovick. Loving father of Stephanie Baldwin and Kathrin (Don) Ondrovick. Step-father of Aaron (Andrea) Michaels and Sarah (Adam) Seibert. Dearest grandfather of Martha Baldwin, Kate Rose Baldwin, Jacob Seibert, Lily Seibert, and Charlotte Michaels. Great-grandfather of Luna Teubert. Dear brother of Linda (Tom) Snover and Lucy Luckett.
Preceded in death by his parents: Stephen Louis Sr and Alice Elizabeth (Buyaki) Ondrovick.
Everyone is invited to a memorial gathering at Rupp Funeral Home on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. A memorial and Honor Guard service will also take place after visitation at 4:00 PM at Rupp Funeral Home on Saturday. Officiating is Rev. Linda L. Snover.
Memorial donations in honor of Stephen are appreciated to the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe's Bed Ministry.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019