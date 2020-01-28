The Blade Obituaries
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Beth Shalom Cemetery
420 Otter Creek Rd.
Oregon, OH
Stephen L. Simon


1963 - 2020
Stephen L. Simon Obituary
Stephen L. Simon

Stephen L. Simon, age 56 years, of West Toledo died Friday January 24, 2020 at St. Anne's/Mercy Hospital. He was born on December 30, 1963 to Ralph and Shirley (Katzenstein) Simon in New York City, New York. Stephen was employed for the last 34 years by the former J.M. Smucker Co., later known as General Mills and now called the Hometown Food Co. as a MRO Buyer.

He was preceded in death by his father Ralph C. Simon in 1998. Surviving is his mother, Shirley; sisters Eleanor H. Sedluk, New Albany, OH. and Rochelle Garman, Augusta, GA; two nieces and two nephews.

Services and interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. On Tuesday January 28 at Beth Shalom Cemetery 420 Otter Creek Rd. Oregon, Ohio.

Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
