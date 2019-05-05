Services Memorial service Grace Church Harrisburg , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Mezardjian Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Mezardjian And Helen (Matyok) Mezardjian

Obituary Condolences Flowers Stephen Mezardjian and Helen (Matyok) Mezardjian



Our loving parents, Stephen and Joanne Mezardjian, passed away at ages 97 and 86, Mom on April 22, 2019, and Dad, one week later, on April 29, 2019. Mom was born on January 28, 1933 to Hungarian parents John and Helen Matyok in East Toledo in the culturally rich Birmingham District, graduating Whitney Vocational High School in 1951. Dad was born to Armenian parents, Mariam and Hatchadour, on January 3, 1922 in Smyrna, Turkey. At age three he lost his father during the Armenian Genocide. His mother fled to Solonika, Greece with her five children to live in safety. He attended the American institution "Anatolia College of Thessaloniki." He learned 8 languages. He endured the Greek-Italian War in 1940, and the German Occupation of his city during World War II.



He came to the United States in August 1949 to attend Toledo University. Our parents met while majoring in Education and married in 1954. Dad graduated with two Bachelors and one Masters degree, Mom with a Bachelors degree and years later, a Masters degree.



Both taught in the Washington Local System where they impacted thousands of lives. They worshipped and served at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, teaching us what it means to be a Christian. Dad was an avid do-it-yourselfer, excelled at soccer, enjoyed golf and basketball but his passion was his family. Mom spoiled her family with Mediterranean and Hungarian meals and desserts. She was an avid reader and bird watcher and enjoyed feeding all types of birds, hummingbirds being her favorite. They were married 64 years and resided in Charlotte, NC for the past 20 years.



Dad was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Mesardjian, sisters Armenouhi Perry, Asadouhi Peters, Imasdouhi Kairetis and nephew Mike Mesardjian. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by sister Marguerite Crawford (James), niece Amy Perry, (Dave), nephews Christopher Crawford (Sue), James Crawford, and many cousins. Both are survived by children Steve Mezardjian, Mariam Wright, Eddie Mezardjian and David Mezardjian (Shari), nephew Aram Mesardjian, niece Mary Raphaelian, grandchildren Danielle Mezardjian, April Mezardjian, Brian Wright, Erica Wright, Jacob Mezardjian and great-grandson Sutherland Dewey.



Our hearts are with you forever, Mom and Dad. We are indebted to you for all you have done for us.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Grace Church in Harrisburg, NC.



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries