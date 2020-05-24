Stephen Nowak
1993 - 2020
Stephen Nowak

10/14/1993 - 05/14/2020

Stephen was only twenty six years old and had many goals and high expectations. He may not have reached them here, but Stephen met his ultimate goal in Heaven. Stephen attended Start High School and later received his GED. Stephen worked many years at Red Lobster. He was an excellent server and took pride in his work, always looking for the best in people. He was known for his kind heart and had a way of lighting up a room. Stephen loved watching the Raiders with his brothers, dad, grandpa and uncle Ronnie. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to have known him.

Stephen is survived by his father, David (Gina) Nowak; brothers David, Michael (Jazzmin); sister, Bryanna; aunt, Candi (Chad) Davis; uncle, Ronald (Lee) Nowak; nephews, Brendon, Daevyn; niece, Jalina; grandparents, Ronald (Linda) Nowak; mother, Cassandra (Dennis); grandmother, Diana Seldon; uncle, Chris (Tammy) Cowley; special friend, Penny Krueger and her children, Theo and Donovan.

A family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions, please consider Cedar Creek Recovery Program. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com


Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
