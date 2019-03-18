Services Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home - Carey 225 West Findlay St Carey , OH 43316 419-396-7520 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home 225 West Findlay St Carey , OH View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM West Independence United Methodist Church West Independence , OH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM West Independence United Methodist Church West Independence , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Puchta Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Puchta

1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Stephen Puchta, who carved out a long career in education and was known as an outstanding family man, died unexpectedly at age 65 Wednesday at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. A cause of death has not been determined.



His wife, Resa Puchta, said Mr. Puchta was believed to be in good health and showed no signs of having issues. He sent a text message to her the night before he died.



"He was absolutely fine," Ms. Puchta said. "It was totally out of nowhere. He was such a great guy and he will be missed."



Mr. Puchta was born Oct. 9, 1953, to Donald and Betty Puchta in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. He grew up in the small town of Vanlue and graduated from Vanlue High School.



He earned a bachelor's degree from Bluffton University and a master's from Bowling Green State University, and took a teaching job at Upper Sandusky to begin his career in education.



Mr. Puchta became a principal in Clyde, Ohio, and then accepted another job in the Cleveland area. From there, Mr. Puchta became a special education administrator at Findlay High School before obtaining his superintendent's license.



Mr. Puchta was superintendent for one year at Vanlue Schools before taking the same job in the Hopewell-Loudon district in 2000. He then became superintendent in Upper Sandusky and retired from the district in 2006.



His wife said he was an "at-risk" youth and the superintendent at Vanlue when Mr. Puchta was a student made a profound impact on him.



"He took Steve under his wing and mentored him," Ms. Puchta said. "He bought him clothes and made sure he inspired Steve. He would shepherd him and encourage him. He inspired him to be an educator."



His wife said he loved making a positive impact in the lives of students. Mr. Puchta worked for several districts in his career, but always treated those around him with respect.



"Steve was a superintendent who would pay as much attention to the custodians and cooks as the teachers," Mrs. Puchta said. "He knew each and every person performed a valuable service, and he made sure to tell them that."



Mr. Puchta had been working for the Ohio Department of Education in Columbus as director of field services/?pupil transportation. He lived in Columbus during the week, but resided in Waterville at his home on the weekends.



One of Mr. Puchta's daughters said he felt outnumbered in a household with a wife and three girls, but never complained.



"He was always there for us and supported us in all our activities and school functions," said Kendra Coberly. "He spent many, many hours helping with school projects and homework. He took us on little trips in the summer when he had summers off from work. He always provided and made sure we had what we needed."



Mr. Puchta loved to spend time with his seven grandchildren. The families traveled to Topsail Island, N.C., several times for vacation, where they rented a beach house and spent quality time together.



Ms. Coberly said her father often spoiled his grandchildren.



"He brought doughnuts to my kids almost every weekend," Ms. Coberly said. "He was all into the holidays and whenever he was back here from working in Columbus, he would spend as much time with them as he could. He was constantly doing little things for them to make things special."



Mr. Puchta was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. When he wasn't attending football or basketball games, he watched them from his basement, which is covered wall-to-wall with OSU memorabilia.



Mr. Puchta is survived by his wife; three daughters, Ms. Coberly, Amber Geretz, and Lauren Bowes; brothers David and Neil Puchta; and sisters Gloria Mullen and Cindy Billock.



Visitation was held Sunday. A second visitation will be held at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey, 225 West Findlay St., one hour prior to Monday's 11 a.m. funeral service. The service will be at West Independence United Methodist in West Independence, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Vanlue Schools or Cedar Creek Church, and sent to the funeral home.



