Stephen R. "Larry" Gorciak
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen R. "Larry" Gorciak March 3, 1950 - April 21, 2020 Larry passed away at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio on April 21, 2020 of Covid-19. The foster son of Roy and Rachel Bush (both deceased), Larry was raised in the Bush family from the time that he was an infant, and he was definitely a shining star in our household. From an early age, Larry showed enthusiasm for working with his hands, and throughout his life he cherished memories of his earliest lessons in craftsmanship working alongside our father Roy, a carpenter. As an adult, Larry lived at Wiley Group Homes, returning to our family home on weekends, and attended the Lucas County Sheltered workshop. Larry had a lovely spirit and many interests, including listening to gospel music, watching game shows and rooting for his favorite football team, Ohio State. He also had an amazing appetite, relishing regular trips to restaurants like Hometown Buffet and The Olive Garden. He was blessed with having many opportunities to travel to California and Florida, and he went on many camping trips, boat cruises and various road trips with his foster family and group home companions and staff. He is survived by his brother, Ronald Bush (Myrna) of Toledo; sisters, Shirley Bush Reese (Paul) of Palm Bay, FL and Sharon Bush Wadsworth (Henri Sr.) of Los Angeles, CA; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Our family wants to extend a great deal of thanks for the wonderful care given by Wiley Group Homes as well as the Bay Park Hospital Doctors and Nurses who showed extraordinary care and concern for Larry's life. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date when it is safe to be among other people.; Any donations can be sent to Wiley Group Homes, 5250 Renwyck Drive, Toledo, Ohio 43615 To offer condolences or share memories please visit walkerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved