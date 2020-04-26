Stephen R. "Larry" Gorciak March 3, 1950 - April 21, 2020 Larry passed away at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio on April 21, 2020 of Covid-19. The foster son of Roy and Rachel Bush (both deceased), Larry was raised in the Bush family from the time that he was an infant, and he was definitely a shining star in our household. From an early age, Larry showed enthusiasm for working with his hands, and throughout his life he cherished memories of his earliest lessons in craftsmanship working alongside our father Roy, a carpenter. As an adult, Larry lived at Wiley Group Homes, returning to our family home on weekends, and attended the Lucas County Sheltered workshop. Larry had a lovely spirit and many interests, including listening to gospel music, watching game shows and rooting for his favorite football team, Ohio State. He also had an amazing appetite, relishing regular trips to restaurants like Hometown Buffet and The Olive Garden. He was blessed with having many opportunities to travel to California and Florida, and he went on many camping trips, boat cruises and various road trips with his foster family and group home companions and staff. He is survived by his brother, Ronald Bush (Myrna) of Toledo; sisters, Shirley Bush Reese (Paul) of Palm Bay, FL and Sharon Bush Wadsworth (Henri Sr.) of Los Angeles, CA; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Our family wants to extend a great deal of thanks for the wonderful care given by Wiley Group Homes as well as the Bay Park Hospital Doctors and Nurses who showed extraordinary care and concern for Larry's life. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date when it is safe to be among other people.; Any donations can be sent to Wiley Group Homes, 5250 Renwyck Drive, Toledo, Ohio 43615 To offer condolences or share memories please visit walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.